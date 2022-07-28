10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Celebrate Swiss National Day with festive specials plus classic drinks and dishes from Switzerland at Stable (1324 H St., NE) on Saturday, July 30, and Sunday, July 31. The H Street–corridor bistro will be decked out for the occasion and serve brunch, dinner, and drinks specials such as Älper Macaroni, loaded with potatoes, cheese sauce, browned onions, and apple purée; Veal Zürich Style, with potato rösti, champignons, and cream sauce; and the Havanella, with dark rum, Rivella (a Swiss soft drink), and housemade lime bitters. Reservations can be made here.

Treat your dog to a night out at Courtyard Bar’s Tail Wag Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday, August 2, at 5 PM, Fairmont Georgetown’s bar (2401 M St., NW) will be giving pups the VIP experience by serving them “puptails” and other food friendly to four-legged guests. Your pet can choose from a wide variety of drinks and dishes including the Pawgarita, a mocktail made with chicken broth and chicken-apple sausage, with a kibble rim; Nuts About Berries, with peanut butter and frozen blueberries; and Cake-Pups.

The downtown Italian cafe Puro Gusto (1345 F St., NW) has become the talk of the town this summer by offering a weekly Bottomless Apertivo Happy Hour, so of course it has to celebrate National Spritz Day on Monday, August 1. It will be serving $5 spritzes all day long to celebrate the occasion, and you can pick from the traditional Aperol Spritz or the Seasonal Strawberry Spritz.

Starting this Wednesday, August 3, Opaline Brasserie and Bar (806 15th St., NW) is bringing back its Café Cinema series. Watch a classic French film every Wednesday as you enjoy Gallic cuisine and fun specials including buckets of beer for $24, savory-seasoned popcorn for $6, and classic French poutine for $12 on the patio. Pets are welcome, and you can make a reservation here.

Indian restaurant Rasa will open its fourth area location in the Mosaic district (2905 District Ave., Fairfax) on Saturday, July 30. To kick off, the fast-casual spot will be giving out free bowls at lunch on Friday, July 29, from 11 to 2. All donations will go to Feed the Fridge in order to fight food insecurity.

It’s Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s fourth anniversary, and it’s celebrating with a back-to-back weekend celebration starting this Thursday, July 28. Through Sunday, the Baltimore brewery (5001 Washington Blvd., Halethorpe) will be releasing new beers, hosting live music, and offering food specials and complimentary chocolate truffles. You can look forward to trying its new Fruits & Flowers–inspired beers, with flavors including lemon lavender, passionfruit jalapeño, and ​​lemon peppermint-stick ale.

The Citi Open (4850 Colorado Ave., NW) may be a sports event, but this year it’s all about the food. Starting Saturday, July 30, celebrity chef José Andrés and Maryland native Nicholas Stefanelli are headlining the food-and-beverage lineup, and they’ll serve up traditional Spanish flauta sandwiches from Andrés’s world-famous Pepe Food Truck and arancini rice fritters from Stefanelli’s renowned Michelin-starred restaurant, Masseria. DC favorites including Duke’s Grocery, Roaming Rooster, South Block, King Street Oyster Bar, Oro Pizza, Dolcezza, Georgetown Cupcake and Ice Cream Jubilee will also offer food and specials for the event.

Caribbean Heritage Month may have been last month, but you can still celebrate by eating Latin cuisine, shopping, and dancing at the Caribbean Latin Food, Music & Arts Festival (1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring) this Sunday, July 31, at 1 PM. Enjoy international food, take part in crafting, watch local live bands, and take samba lessons at this outdoor festival. Register here for free.

Join acclaimed chefs and tennis pros at Citi Taste of Tennis this Sunday, July 31, from 7 PM to 10 PM at the Omni Shoreham Hotel (2500 Calvert St., NW). Over the course of the evening, enjoy cuisine from a curated lineup of celebrity and local chefs including DC’s Spike Mendelsohn of PLNT Burger, along with live entertainment, and meet top tennis stars. Tickets are $300; get them here.

Feast on food from across the globe at the Ballston Quarter Food Fest. On Saturday, July 30, from noon to 4, local restaurants will offer sample-size food to guests as they tour the Quarter Market (4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington). The tastings include chicken fried rice; ice cream; tuna and salmon poke bites; gyoza; and more.