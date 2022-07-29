Exquisite luxury home in Northern Virginia at an incredible value. This home is brand new. Costs have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and this home cannot be built for this price again. Built by a long-time, local builder who has thought of everything.

It has a separate apartment on the main level for relatives or guests, which can also be used as a home office for meeting with clients. It has an au pair suite on the lower level.

Some of the highlights of this home include: a screened porch with vaulted ceiling and fireplace, a home theatre, a wine cellar, a large recreation room with a wet bar, a primary bedroom suite with fireplace, deck and beverage station, laundry facilities on each level of the home, a gourmet kitchen with gas cooking and a pot-filler, an oversized 3-car garage, and a large front porch.

This one must be seen. You will appreciate all the amenities and the high quality of the construction. It has high ceilings and abundant natural light. It feels spacious and luxurious, yet comfortable at the same time.

Address: 6723 Valley Brook Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042

Contact:

Dawn Wilson, REALTOR

TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, 2300 Clarendon Blvd., Suite 200, Arlington, VA 22201

(c) 703-217-4959

(o) 703-745-1212

Dwilson@ttrsir.com

http://dawnwilson.ttrsir.com/eng