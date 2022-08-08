When looking for a new apartment, one word often comes to mind: compromise. Compromising square footage in order to live in a key location, sacrificing an urban lifestyle to be in closer proximity to green space, prioritizing certain amenities over others because no one building can have it all.

Enter City Ridge, the 10-acre mixed-use redevelopment in Northwest DC along the bustling Wisconsin Avenue. Just past its lush Great Lawn, an acre of public green space perfect for picnics and puppy playdates, lies a sprawling community full of exciting retail and restaurants, innovative office tenants and 690 apartments across four dynamic residential buildings: The Branches, which began move-ins earlier this spring, and Botanica, The Coterie and Crescendo, which will begin move-ins throughout the summer and fall. At City Ridge, no detail has been spared to create the ultimate living experience.

Endless floor plans

From spacious studios to three-bedrooms and over 200 distinct floor plans to choose from, City Ridge has endless options to fit each resident’s lifestyle and needs. Additionally, more than half of the 690 units include their own private outdoor space, with some balconies and patios being nearly as spacious as the apartments themselves. While each building’s interior has its own distinct design aesthetic, residents across the property can enjoy state-of-the art finishes and appliances, ample storage space, generous ceiling heights and abundant natural light.

The amenities of your dreams

One of the most unique and compelling features of City Ridge’s residences is the shared amenities program, allowing all residents to access all amenities across the four buildings. In addition to six rooftop areas for entertaining, grilling, swimming and more, residents can also utilize the pizza oven and smoker, multi-sport simulator, a 5,000-square-foot fully-equipped fitness center, the rooftop greenhouse for gardening or dinner parties, a private playground, and much more. At City Ridge, there are endless opportunities to entertain, socialize, wind down or pick up a new skill, right in your own backyard. Reinventing the urban lifestyle

From the lavish Great Lawn to the perfectly paved streets of Ridge Square, City Ridge combines the best of city living and the great outdoors. Across the hundreds of floor plans, residents can choose from a variety of views from City Ridge’s iconic architecture to the blooming courtyards. City Ridge is also located adjacent to Glover Archbold Park, allowing residents to easily explore 183 acres of greenery while being a 10-minute drive away from downtown DC.

Delectable dining

From morning coffee and pastries at Tatte Bakery & Cafe, lunch with friends at Taco Bamba, happy hour with coworkers at King Street Oyster Bar, to picking up ingredients from Wegmans for a rooftop BBQ, residents are just an elevator ride away from some of the city’s most exciting restaurants and retailers. Additional conveniences such as an Equinox, Bank of America, KinderCare and more make it easy to call your City Ridge house a home.

Ready to call City Ridge your new home? Check out their website to schedule a tour.