Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This August

A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation

Kari Cooke

As the director of DC’s new Office of Deaf, Deafblind and Hard of Hearing, she’ll help connect hearing-­impaired residents with city services.

Randy Clarke

Metro’s latest general manager—arriving now after a stint leading Austin’s transit system—is taking on a tough gig during a difficult time.

Heather Pinckney

The recently named director of DC’s Public Defender Service replaces Avis Buchanan, who is retiring.

Jace Kaholokula Saplan

The Choral Arts Society of Washington’s new artistic director previously led choruses at universities in Arizona and Hawaii.

Myles Frost

A 2017 Wootton graduate, he won a Tony for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical on Broadway.

Photographs courtesy of subjects.
This article appears in the August 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

