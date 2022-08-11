Photos: Intense Flooding Around DC During Last Night’s Storm

Last night—less than a week after three people were killed by a lightning strike in Lafayette Square—was an intense one around DC, with frequent lightening, sheets of rain, and alarming instances of flooding. The region received between two and four inches of rainfall; according to the Washington Post, the areas from Alexandria to Northeast DC were hit the hardest. Check out photos and videos of some of the extreme flooding that resulted from the storm:
These manhole covers looked like they might blow off at any moment.
@PoPville @theHillisHome we’re experiencing some um, manhole issues near Nats park pic.twitter.com/FwMfcy7lfB
— Mary Frances K. Nolan (@francieknolan) August 10, 2022
The flooding reached nearly halfway up the front door of District Dogs Northeast.
WTF @MayorBowser pic.twitter.com/mZeMDvu48r
— Jacob Hensley (@jacobhensley) August 10, 2022
Just in case you haven’t yet realized how intense the flooding was last night, here are more crazy videos and photos:
The northeast branch of the Anacostia River. It is worse than it was on Tuesday.(@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/4kGZragwUN
— John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 10, 2022
In todays adventures on metro ⛈⛈⛈ @unsuckdcmetro @wmata @nbcwashington @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/K4NrpmLtQR
— Mr. Washington ✊🏾 (@Zel_FromtheWood) August 10, 2022
The left lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop in Greenbelt remain flooded and blocked by stalled vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning remain in effect. #MDWX #MDtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xdr71MIyLj
— Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) August 10, 2022
Major flooding here in NE DC @wusa9 @nbcwashington @ChuckBell4 @dougkammerer @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/S3ZuWxzUJH
— Patrick Savoia (@savoiapa) August 10, 2022