Photos: Intense Flooding Around DC During Last Night’s Storm

Last night—less than a week after three people were killed by a lightning strike in Lafayette Square—was an intense one around DC, with frequent lightening, sheets of rain, and alarming instances of flooding. The region received between two and four inches of rainfall; according to the Washington Post, the areas from Alexandria to Northeast DC were hit the hardest. Check out photos and videos of some of the extreme flooding that resulted from the storm:

These manhole covers looked like they might blow off at any moment.

The flooding reached nearly halfway up the front door of District Dogs Northeast.

Just in case you haven’t yet realized how intense the flooding was last night, here are more crazy videos and photos:

The northeast branch of the Anacostia River. It is worse than it was on Tuesday.(@wusa9) pic.twitter.com/4kGZragwUN — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) August 10, 2022

The left lanes of the Beltway Outer Loop in Greenbelt remain flooded and blocked by stalled vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning remain in effect. #MDWX #MDtraffic pic.twitter.com/Xdr71MIyLj — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) August 10, 2022