Austin Tice Abduction Anniversary Will Be Marked by National Press Club Event

Speakers include Tice's parents and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

Courtesy of The Newseum.

It’s been 10 years since freelance journalist and Washington Post contributor Austin Tice went missing while reporting in Syria. On Sunday, the National Press Club will hold an event to mark his abduction.

The National Press Club has hosted events on the anniversary of Austin Tice’s disappearance for several years, but this is first time that Tice’s parents, Debra and Marc Tice, will attend in-person. Other speakers include Washington Post publisher Fred Ryan, National Press Club president Jen Judson, and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

“Only direct and consistent diplomatic engagement by the United States government will secure his release,” says Washington Post publisher and CEO Fred Ryan in a statement provided by his PR team. “President Biden holds the power to make that happen.”

Tice is currently the only journalist held captive overseas. On Wednesday, President Biden urged the Syrian government to release Tice, saying that his administration knows “with certainty” that Tice has been held by Syria.

“The Tice family deserves answers, and more importantly, they deserve to be swiftly reunited with Austin,” Biden said. “We stand with Austin’s many loved ones, and we will not rest until we bring Austin home. Ten years is far, far too long. So is every additional day.”

Biden also met with the Tice family in May and pledged to try to secure their son’s release.

 

