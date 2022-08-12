Photos from Washingtonian’s 2022 Top Agents Reception

The areas top real estate agents and producers gathered to celebrate the 2022 honorees.

Washingtonian celebrated the 2022 lists of Best Real Estate Agents and Elite Producers, featured in the July 2022 issue of the magazine, with a reception at The Park at 14th. The area’s best agents gathered on Wednesday, August 10 to celebrate their accomplishments and those of their fellow honorees. Guests enjoyed lounges courtesy of Chubb and PenFed Credit Union. The highlight of the evening was the faux cover stations provided by Washington Talent Agency where attendees got to have photos of themselves taken and placed on the cover of Washingtonian magazine. The Park at 14th provided a delicious menu of light bites and a full bar, including the Eastern Margarita presented by Eastern Title and Settlement.

Thank you to our sponsors: Chubb, Eastern Title and Settlement, and PenFed Credit Union

Thank you to our event partners: The Park at 14th and Washington Talent Agency

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp and Evy Mages

 

The Park at 14th provided a beautiful environment for the reception
Marie Kirksey-Burke and Pamela Bradley of PenFed
Guests were able to sit and enjoy themselves in Chubb’s private lounge
Phyllis Patterson and Magaret O’Meara
Jillian Hagan and Daniel Brewer
Marc Pina and Jonathan Fox
Bo Bloomer, Anuzia Leles, Sam Lenz, and Ron Lenz
Anthony and Tyler Lacey
Yianni Konstantopoulos, Carolyn Sappenfield, Mark Butterfield, and Melinda Hines
PenFed also had a private lounge for guests to enjoy
Shaughn White, Nya Alemayehu, Suzanne Parisi, and Ron Parisi
Robbie Cook, Rob Moore, Derek Friday, and Allison Moore
Shoshanna Tanner, Hala Adra, and Rania Senusi
Min Hu, Dawn Meadows, and Rolondo Fontana
Wrenna Armwood, Stuyve Pierrepont, Meghan Jackson of Chubb, and Kim Holmes
Participants were able to get their photo on a Washingtonian cover provided by Washington Talent Agency

 

Danesha Price
