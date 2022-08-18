9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

End the summer the right way at Dear Summer BBQ, a cookout at the Bullpen (1201 Half St., SE) on Saturday, August 20 from 4 to 10 PM. The $65 ticket includes free BBQ (from 4 to 6 PM only), live DJ performances, and more. Find tickets here.

It’s the final weekend of DC Summer Restaurant Week. From now until Sunday, August 21, participating restaurants will dish up deals like $25 lunches and brunches and $40-$55 dinners . Check out our food critic’s top 22 picks for Restaurant Week dining.

DC Summer Restaurant Week is coming to an end, but Alexandria Restaurant Week is just getting started. Check out $25, $35, or $45 dinner deals from Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 28. Our guide will help you make the most of it.

This Sunday, August 21, Adams Morgan Salvadoran institution El Tamarindo (1785 Florida Ave., NW) will host its last summer installment of Bruncheo, an energetic brunch with a live DJ spinning Latin hits. From noon to 4 PM, guests can down breakfast pupusas, churro French toast, and bottomless mimosas ($25). Make a reservation here.

This Monday, August 22, mod-Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit (801 Wharf St., SW) will serve a one-day takeout menu inspired by Hulu hit The Bear. Chef Kevin Tien’s kitchen will put its own spin on spaghetti, Italian beef sandwiches, chicken piccata, strawberry doughnuts, and more. Pre-order here for pick-up is between 4:30 and 6:30 PM.

Sandwich maker Your Only Friend is hosting a pop-up this Monday, August 22 at Thirsty Crow (3400 11th St., NW) in Columbia Heights. The Hospitaliano pop-up will be offer a trio of Italian sandwiches and an espresso martini tiramisu. It’ll run from 5 to 10 PM or until it sells out.

Celebrate National Cuban Sandwich Day with a harissa lamb Cuban sandwich ($16.95) a collaboration between Colada Shop and French bistro Lutèce. Starting Tuesday, August 23, Colada Shop (four locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia) will offer the sandwich made with marinated lamb shoulder, peppers, smoked yogurt, miso-Dijon aioli, and cucumber mint salad.

A Caribbean-inspired pop-up with lots of Afro-Latin food, drinks, and music is up and running at Roy Boys (2108 Eighth St., NW) in Shaw. Noches del Caribe will serve mojitos and Venezuelan-style rum cocktails; pabellón criollo (braised beef, garlic/saffron rice, black beans, and fried plantains); chicharron con fufu (crispy pork belly with mashed plantains); and more. The pop-up is open now until Friday, September 2.

Head to Artechouse’s Extended Reality Bar (1238 Maryland Ave., SW) for cocktails inspired Aṣẹ: Afro Frequencies, an exhibitthat celebrates the black experience through imagery, video, and poetry. Tickets to the exhibit are $18+; get them here.