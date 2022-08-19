Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today, August 19 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Need advice on Restaurant Week? Wondering about the recent wave of restaurant closures? Have something to say about our list of the area’s 30 best taquerias? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Hope everyone has had a lovely week. Have you been Restaurant Week dining? If so, how’s it been? I’d love to hear some reports back. Send in those or any questions below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…