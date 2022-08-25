10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Alexandria Restaurant Week is coming to an end this weekend. You have until Sunday, August 28 to check out the $25, $35, or $45 dinner deals (here’s our guide to making the most of it).

It’s National Burger Day! Celebrate with burger deals around DC Thursday, August 25. You can also head to the Ghostburger restaurant opening (1250 Ninth St., NW) on Monday, August 29 or a burger pop-up at Settle Down Easy Brewing (2822 Fallfax Dr., Falls Church) on Friday, August 26.

The Duck & The Peach (300 Seventh St., SE) is continuing their Womxn in Wine series with a wine tasting this Friday, August 26 at 4:30 PM. Join winemaker Ntsiki Biyela of Aslina Wines for a tasting of three of her wines paired with snacks by chef Kat Petonito and pastry chef Rochelle Cooper. Tickets are $40; get them here.

Head to the Around the World Cultural Food Festival for food, fun, and music this Saturday, August 27 at Oronoco Bay Park in Old Town (100 Madison St., Alexandria). The festival will offer 80 food items from 14 countries, plus folk dance performances, artisans and crafters. Admission is free.

The Bourbon Steak Summer Cookout Series is wrapping up this Sunday, August 28 at the Four Seasons steakhouse (2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW). Chef Kristen Essig of Louisiana-inspired restaurant Dauphine’s and Bourbon Steak sommelier Winn Roberton will pair summery seafood dishes with Burgundy wine. The dinner is $85 per person; reservations can be made here.

Starting this Monday, August 29, José Andrés’s Spanish Diner (7271 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda) and Jaleo (480 Seventh St., NW) will host Tomatina, their own spin on the traditional La Tomatina festival that happens every year in Buñol, Spain. They will celebrate with dishes like tomato-and-watermelon salad with goat cheese, white gazpacho, tomato sorbet and brioche ice cream, and more.

Treat yourself to a dinner combining Indian, Japanese, and Spanish flavors on Monday, August 29 at 5 PM. The collaboration between DC hotspots Cranes and Daru will feature dishes like squash-blossom tempura, naan with tomato tartare, and king oysters, along with beverage pairings. The dinner, $75 per person, will be held at Cranes (724 Ninth St., NW); make a reservation here.

This Tuesday, August 30 marks the first installment of a monthly dinner series called “Miss-en-Place”, which celebrates women in the local food scene. Estuary chef Ria Montes and Bottles Wine Garden sommelier Erika Parjus are teaming up for hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and a four-course dinner from 6 to 9 PM. It’ll be held at Estuary (950 New York Ave NW), inside Penn Quarter’s Conrad hotel. Tickets are $175, and a portion of sales will go to Indigenous Women Rising.

Sake expert and author Nancy Masumoto will introduce her new book Exploring the World of Japanese Craft Sake: Rice, Water, Earth with a five-course sake tasting with small-bite pairings this Tuesday, August 30 at Tonari (707 Sixth St., NW) in Penn Quarter. It’ll run from 6 to 8:30 PM, and guests will take home a signed copy of the book. Reserve your spot, $50, here.

On Wednesday, August 31, Apéro and Veuve Clicquot’s La Grande Dame are wrapping up their farmers market dinner series. Guests can shop at a pop-up farmers market at the Georgetown bar/restaurant (2622 P St., NW) before sitting down for a three-course dinner featuring seared yellowfin tuna, honey-glazed Chilean sea bass, and lamb merguez tortellini. Each dish will be paired with a special vintage of La Grande Dame. Tickets are $159, and can be purchased here.