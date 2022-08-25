Today Is National Burger Day. Here’s How to Celebrate Around DC.

It’s National Burger Day! That’s not to be confused with International Burger Day, which happened back in May. Whatever. We’ll take any excuse to celebrate all things burger. Here’s where to get your fix around DC this weekend:

Feast on these deals.

Navy Yard favorite Swizzler (1259 First St., SE) is serving up $5 burgers all day long today. Choose from a double-stacked cheeseburger, a signature cheeseburger with special sauce and griddled onions, and the Stack, which is loaded with aioli, shallots, pickles, and arugula.

Hit nostalgic fast food spot Roy Rogers, which still has locations in Maryland and Virginia, and get two ¼ pound bacon cheeseburgers for $7. Then, top them off at the fixins bar.

Attend an opening.

Ghostburger, the pandemic-born ghost kitchen that operated out of Espita, is permanently taking over the former Mexican restaurant’s Shaw space (1250 Ninth St., NW). When it opens its doors on Friday, September 2, look for a revamped dining room with a diner feel, plus an expanded menu with homemade scrapple, breakfast sandwiches, and an Italian hoagie. There will be draft and canned cocktails, too.

Head to a pop-up.

Settle Down Easy Brewing (2822 Fallfax Dr., Falls Church) is hosting its second Hamburger Pop-Up this Friday, August 26. The brewery will grill up burgers for guests from 4 PM until supplies are out.