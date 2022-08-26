Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, August 26 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about restaurant dress codes? Want to rant (or rave!) about our list of the area’s 30 best taquerias? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her Friday morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! Jumping right in today for a relatively short one—I’ll be here for the next 45 minutes to tackle your questions. What’s on your mind? What’s everyone been into these days? Ask/comment in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…