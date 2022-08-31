Her organization, SAMU First Response, has been instrumental in helping migrants bused here from Texas and Arizona.
Photograph of Olorunnipa by Lori Hoffman. Photograph of Sterling courtesy of Friends of Jaymi Sterling. Photograph of Hudson courtesy of WAMU. Photograph of Heyward by Laura Thiesbrummel. Photograph of Laborde courtesy of Tatiana Laborde. This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This September
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month.
Toluse Olorunnipa
The journalist and author is succeeding Ashley Parker as the Washington Post’s White House bureau chief.
Jaymi Sterling
She’s the Republican candidate for state’s attorney in St. Mary’s County—and, as it happens, Larry Hogan’s daughter.
Tom Hudson
WAMU recently hired Hudson as its new chief content officer. He’s arriving from Florida public-radio station WLRN.
Jonathon Heyward
Just 29, he’s been named the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s next music director.
Tatiana Laborde
Her organization, SAMU First Response, has been instrumental in helping migrants bused here from Texas and Arizona.
Photograph of Olorunnipa by Lori Hoffman.
Photograph of Sterling courtesy of Friends of Jaymi Sterling.
Photograph of Hudson courtesy of WAMU.
Photograph of Heyward by Laura Thiesbrummel.
Photograph of Laborde courtesy of Tatiana Laborde.
This article appears in the September 2022 issue of Washingtonian.
