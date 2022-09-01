Where To Find Labor Day Grill Kits and Take Home Specials Around DC

If you’re firing up the grill or hosting a backyard bash this weekend, DC-area chefs are here to help. Here’s where to find grill kits, takeout barbecue packages, and more.

Lebanese Taverna

Pick-up available at multiple locations

Lebanese Taverna’s $99 ready-to-cook grill kit feeds four to six people and includes six uncooked chicken kebabs, four kafta kebabs, two pounds of Lebanese potato salad, and more. You can add lamb for an additional $42. The kits are available for pickup Friday, September 3 through Monday, September 5 at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 5 PM. Place your order online here.

Mahal BBQ at Bun’d Up

1201 S Joyce St., Arlington

James Beard-nominated chef Jerome Grant is bringing Mahal BBQ, an American-Filipino fusion concept, to Bun’d Up in Arlington for one night only. The take home Mahal Labor Day Backyard BBQ Box—an Asian-inspired barbecue feast—feeds four and includes cornbread, pickles, sweet Longganisa sausages, smoked brisket, smoked chicken, and lots of fun side dishes and sauces ($60). Preorder your package here for pickup between 5 PM and 8 PM on Monday.

Rose’s Luxury

717 Eighth St., SE

This Capitol Hill restaurant’s catering arm, Rose’s at Home, is offering a take-home picnic kit with a choice of pit beef or shrimp salad sandwiches. You can order both types of sandwiches and sides for $205, or build your own ($50 to $85). Sides include Mexican corn salad, heirloom tomato salad, summer beans and broccoli rabe, and more. The kits feed four people, and there are enough supplies to make eight burgers or four lobster rolls. Order now for pick-up or delivery on Friday, September 2 and Saturday, September 3 from 12:15 PM to 3 PM.

Officina Wharf

1120 Maine Ave., SW

The Italian eatery is offering three different barbecue kits that feed four to six. Choose from the Classico ($150), Grande ($225), and Roman Feast kits ($300) which include uncooked meats for grilling like fennel sausage, Amish chicken, lamb chops, and dry-aged Tomahawk steaks. The kits also include marinated peppers and onions, asparagus, salad, and dessert. You can order here for pickup on Saturday, September 3 and Sunday, September 4.

Neighborhood Provisions

Pick-up available at multiple locations

Celebrate the holiday by grilling with the family. The gourmet food delivery service is offering options that provide everything you need for a long weekend: picnic baskets, grill packs, pre-cooked meats, uncooked meats, and pre-prepared food items. Items are available for pickup or delivery Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5. Place your order here.