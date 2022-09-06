Freeman’s—founded in 1805 in Philadelphia—may be the nation’s oldest auction house, but its forward-facing client services are firmly rooted in the twenty-first century. Take, for example, its network of regional representatives, stationed throughout the country to ensure success stories for its wide network of clientele.

Freeman’s Washington, D.C. representative, Debrah Dunner, has been serving the D.C. region—including the District, Maryland, and Northern Virginia—since early 2020, providing bespoke services and facilitating consignments of art, design, jewelry, and watches. At a time of global market volatility, Freeman’s successes have cut against the grain of larger trends, breaking records and expanding its team of dedicated specialists. Dunner’s deep knowledge of the D.C. area and dedication to clients have resulted in numerous remarkable consignments since she joined the Freeman’s team.

In 2021, Dunner successfully shepherded the sale of a flock of sheep (and one elephant) by the renowned French artist and designer duo François-Xavier and Claude Lalanne, known as Les Lalanne, whose playful sculptures have taken off in market demand and desirability in recent years. Les Lalanne’s “Moutons de Pierre,” cheerful stone-and-bronze sheep meant to be functionally used as well as admired, came to Freeman’s in 2021 from the family of a prominent D.C. real estate developer—and sold for nearly $2M after extensive bidding wars; their Éléphant alone sold for $264,600, more than quadrupling its pre-sale high estimate.

As a Fine Art specialist, Dunner’s extensive knowledge of the contemporary art market has also led to remarkable sales of work by such luminaries as the late, esteemed Washington Color School painter Sam Gilliam, important Japanese painter Genichiro Inokuma, and iconic conceptual artist Sol LeWitt. Architectural Project, an elegant bronze sculpture by the celebrated British artist Henry Moore, resulted in a $428,400 sale earlier this year, against a $300,000 high estimate.

Dunner brings over fifteen years of experience in the private and public art worlds to her position with Freeman’s: after graduating from Georgetown University’s Museum Studies and Art & Business program, she was the Assistant Curator at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery. Since 2013, she has owned and operated Aesthetica Art Services, LLC, an appraisals and art services company that advises clients on valuation, investing, sales, consignments, and collection management among other art and personal property related services.

The result of Dunner’s expertise and dedication to D.C.-area clients speaks for itself, with strong results across Freeman’s many collecting categories. From a Chinese jade carving of a bear (sold for $107,100) or Chinese blue and white porcelain bowl (sold for $30,240) to a 15th-century French Book of Hours (sold for $87,500) and elegant diamond solitaire ring (sold for $30,240), the range of work consigned with Dunner in the Washington region underscores her vast knowledge and the trust she’s built with local clients.

