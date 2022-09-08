7 Early Fall Festivals You Can Visit This Weekend

Ongoing Fall Festivals:

Confusion Corn Maze

2020 Garrett Road, Manchester, MD.

Head to this Sherlock-themed corn maze in Carroll County starting on Saturday, September 10. There is a slew of other activities, including an apple slingshot, bounce pad, and hayrides. Regular admission is $17, and the mazes are open on Saturday and Sunday through October 29.

Gaver Farm Fall Fun Fest

5501 Detrick Rd, Mt. Airy, MD.

Escape to Frederick County’s Mount Airy for a day of farm animals, pumpkins, giant slides, cider doughnuts, and apples at this popular annual festival. Check out the sizable “Hay Days” corn maze and snap a picture at the sunflower fields or at one of the photo centers that are set up for Instagram success. The festival runs through October 31. Tickets in range from $12.50 to $17.50 per person.

Great Country Farm’s Corn Maze and Apple Harvest

18780 Foggy Bottom Road, Bluemont, VA.

It’s all apples all September at Great Country Farm. Stop by for the usual apple-picking activities, but stay for a demo on cider pressing, plus live music, a corn maze, and a pig race. The Apple Harvest runs through until the end of September. Tickets range from $10 to $16.

Liberty Mills Corn Maze

9166 Liberty Mills Road, Somerset, VA.

Thrill-seekers should check out one of the largest corn mazes in the country. Four different maze trails with varying levels of difficulty are spread across 34 acres. They are open until November 11 and weekend tickets are $14.

Summers Farm Sunflower Festival

7503 Hollow Rd, Middletown, MD.

Spend an afternoon picking over 35 varieties of sunflowers planted on eight acres in Frederick County. When you’re satisfied with your haul, sample local food and wine and check out a wide range of activities for the kids. The festival ends on Sunday, September 11 and general admission ranges from $17.50 to $20.50.

This Weekend Only:

Bands Brews & Barbeque

9201 Center St, Manassas, VA.

Historic Downtown Manassas is hosting the 11th edition of their one-day festival dedicated to the three B’s. Catch performances in the Harris Pavilion while trying plenty of beer. The free festival takes place on Saturday, September 10.

Burke Centre Festival

6060 Burke Centre Parkway, Burke, VA.

Join in the fun at this kid-friendly two-day extravaganza featuring ponies, puppet shows, and amusement rides. For parents, there’s an after-hours wine and beer garden. The free festival takes place on Saturday, September 10 and Sunday, September 11.





