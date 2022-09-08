THEATRE

Signature Theatre | November 8–January 29

The Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine classic was recently revived on Broadway to much acclaim. This version is not that version, alas. But Signature is known for Sondheim, so its own new take should be worthy as well. It’s one of three Sondheim musicals Signature will stage this season, including the under-seen Pacific Overturesin the spring.