Fabulous 6 bedroom, 4.5 bath Forest Hills Tudor at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac overlooking Rock Creek Park. This home has been lovingly updated and renovated, transforming a classic Tudor with modern amenities while maintaining the original warmth and charm.

The main level features large living and dining rooms, an ample kitchen, screened-in porch, an office/den and a powder room. The second level features 3 bedrooms and two baths, including a beautiful primary suite, a spacious family room and a second laundry. Third level with amazing views, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom and a sitting room/studio.

The lower has a great rec room, full bedroom and bathroom, laundry room and access to the 2-car garage. Living areas on all four levels, large windows with ample natural light, large fenced-in side yard and garden and ample storage space. A quick stroll to Van Ness Metro, shopping, Forest Hills Playground and Park and the trails of Rock Creek Park.

Address: 2801 Allendale Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20008

Contact:

Erich Cabe Team

301-828-5794

erichcabeteam.com

5471 Wisconsin Ave

Suite 3000

Chevy Chase MD 20815