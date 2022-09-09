5 Metro Stations Will Get New Names This Weekend

If you ride the Metro, you may notice some new changes to the stations and maps after this weekend. Starting on Sunday, five stations across Maryland and Virginia will have new names and signage:

White Flint will become North Bethesda .

will become . Largo Town Center will become Downtown Largo .

will become . Tysons Corner will become Tysons .

will become . Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing .

will become . West Falls Church will change its secondary name from VT/UVA to VT only.

DCist reported earlier this year that the stations were renamed by each jurisdiction as an attempt to rebrand their respective areas, despite surveys indicating that riders don’t like the new names.

Can you ask the board what the purpose of the survey is if they ignore the results? Also, why is the question “Do you believe the station name needs to be changed” never asked? These station renamings are another great example of the board ignoring the needs of riders. — Curt Walker (@CurtisWalkerMD) January 10, 2022

These changes also come amidst rider demands that Metro better prioritize safety and security within all its stations. Metro suspended services for its 7000-series trains last fall after a train on the Blue Line derailed in October. (Some of the 7000-series trains have since been added back into service.) Additionally, there have also been recent reports of assaults and fires at stations.

It may look nice but can’t hide the lack of adequate security which still makes DC’s metro a scary place. I know from being assaulted and threatened then experiencing lax metro police response and follow up. Safety is NOT their priority. #wmata #DC #dcmetro — joannehatfield (@HattieinDC) July 7, 2022

Riders will already see changes on digital maps throughout the stations, on bus displays, and on the WMATA website, but static maps will be gradually updated once the new Silver Line stations and Potomac Yard station open to the public.

The new names may confuse riders at first, but Metro says it’s working with each jurisdiction to ensure commutes go smoothly (despite the constant delays and lack of rail cars).

Join the conversation!