5 Metro Stations Will Get New Names This Weekend

The Maryland and Virginia stations will be renamed on Sunday.

Photo by David Andrews.

If you ride the Metro, you may notice some new changes to the stations and maps after this weekend. Starting on Sunday, five stations across Maryland and Virginia will have new names and signage:

  • White Flint will become North Bethesda.
  • Largo Town Center will become Downtown Largo.
  • Tysons Corner will become Tysons.
  • Prince George’s Plaza will become Hyattsville Crossing.
  • West Falls Church will change its secondary name from VT/UVA to VT only.

DCist reported earlier this year that the stations were renamed by each jurisdiction as an attempt to rebrand their respective areas, despite surveys indicating that riders don’t like the new names.

These changes also come amidst rider demands that Metro better prioritize safety and security within all its stations. Metro suspended services for its 7000-series trains last fall after a train on the Blue Line derailed in October. (Some of the 7000-series trains have since been added back into service.) Additionally, there have also been recent reports of assaults and fires at stations.

Riders will already see changes on digital maps throughout the stations, on bus displays, and on the WMATA website, but static maps will be gradually updated once the new Silver Line stations and Potomac Yard station open to the public.

The new names may confuse riders at first, but Metro says it’s working with each jurisdiction to ensure commutes go smoothly (despite the constant delays and lack of rail cars).

Damare Baker
Research Editor

Before becoming Research Editor, Damare Baker was an Editorial Fellow and Assistant Editor for Washingtonian. She has previously written for Voice of America and The Hill. She is a graduate of Georgetown University, where she studied international relations, Korean, and journalism.

