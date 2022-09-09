Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us Friday, September 9 at 11 AM to chat with Washingtonian food critic Ann Limpert. Have a question about the latest big name restaurateur to touch down in DC? Curious about the new dining options coming soon to Bethesda and Chevy Chase? Or maybe you’re just looking for a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now for Ann, then join her this morning for an answer.

Ann: Good morning! It’s nice to be back after an unexpected hiatus last week (my first, and hopefully only, go-round with Covid). What’s on your mind this morning? Send in your questions in the form below; the chat transcript shows up underneath.

And before I forget, I have an update for the chatter a couple weeks ago who asked about small wedding venues. I reached out to my friend Teresa Antonucci Lee of Rex and Regina events, and she suggested adding a few places to consideration: Estuary, the private room at Cafe Riggs, Officina, Blue Duck Tavern, and Fiola/Fiola Mare.

Onto your questions!

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>Loading…