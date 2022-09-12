Selling a home can be one of life’s most stressful experiences, especially in a dynamic real estate market like the DC metro area. Local Virginia resident Georgie D. remembers dreading the hassle of making repairs, arranging showings and trying to coordinate timelines when she decided to sell her home. “I was overwhelmed by the conflicting expert advice I received from different parties. Should I update the kitchen? Refresh the carpet? Remove the carpet altogether? What about vinyl flooring? Everyone had their own opinion on how to get a competitive offer on my home,” she admits. “When a friend gave me an Opendoor mailer, I was inspired to do my research about the company—which led to requesting an offer on my home. From getting out from under my mortgage to eliminating the design decisions I needed to make in order to sell my home competitively, I couldn’t have dreamed selling my home could be this easy or stress-free.”

Are you thinking about selling your DC metro area home this fall but feel unsure about where to start? Here are three reasons why Georgie loved working with Opendoor, the leading digital real estate platform, for a simple, certain and fast experience.

Get a competitive all cash offer on your home (in minutes!)

Opendoor streamlines the home selling process into just a few clicks online. Skip the stress of making updates to your home to get it list-ready.

“I was skeptical that it could be so simple, but Opendoor gave me a competitive offer in minutes and saved me money and time I would have spent on making repairs.”

Visit Opendoor.com, type in your address, and provide some details about your home—it takes about 10 minutes. From there, Opendoor will send you an estimate and if you like it, you can begin the selling process.

Save time with self-guided home walkthroughs

While home inspections are a critical part of the selling process, they’re often seen as a lengthy, daunting task. These assessments can take between two to four hours and often require the seller, buyer and an inspector to be present.

“There’s no reason why this process shouldn’t always be done digitally.”

Opendoor has completely simplified the process with self-guided home walkthroughs. Sellers can take videos and photos using a smartphone, computer or regular camera, highlighting what’s unique about their home. By eliminating the steps of more traditional inspections, sellers can complete the digital-first, asynchronous self-assessment in about 10 minutes—saving hours of time.

Eliminate the stress of moving and enjoy the next phase of life

Rather than stressing about lining up your moving timelines, selling to Opendoor gives homeowners an all-cash offer so they can move quickly, easily and with certainty. You control when you move and have the opportunity to choose your closing date, in as few as 15 days or up to 45 days, and you have the flexibility to change that date if something comes up.

“One of the best parts of my selling experience was working with the Opendoor team. In the past, I experienced pressure while navigating the traditional process. With Opendoor, I was thrilled to find that I felt supported, guided, and encouraged each step of the way.”

