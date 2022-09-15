10 Fun Food Events Around DC

Get up early on Friday, September 16 for this hot-ticket breakfast collab from taco shop La Tejana and barbecue destination 2fifty . Brisket and poblano sausage from 2fifty will be served on La Tejana’s flour tortillas. Tacos will range from $7.50 to $9 and all orders must be taken to-go. The event will start at La Tejana (3211 Mt. Pleasant St. NW) at 7:30 AM and run until tacos are sold out

Stop by one of the many Oktoberfest keg tapping events as celebrations begin this weekend. Wunder Garten (1101 First St., NE) will host its eighth annual keg tapping on Friday, September 16. Dacha Beer Garden (1600 Seventh St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE) has booked “The Yodeling Superstar” Manuela Horn for Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18. Prost DC (919 Fifth St., NW) will hand out prizes and treats for well-dressed pups at Puptoberfest on Monday, September 19th.

The third annual Maryland Restaurant Week runs Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25. Several Montgomery and Prince George’s County restaurants are taking part, offering set-price meals and special menu items. Head here for details and participating restaurants.

Negroni Week ends on Sunday, September 18. Now’s your chance to drink the Italian cocktail for a cause at one of many bars raising funds for Slow Food. Some participants include Jane Jane, Cafe Riggs and Allegory. The full list can be found here.

For those who didn’t mark their calendar, chef Daniel Lugo would like to remind diners that World Paella Day is approaching fast. Join the folks at Spanish Diner (7271 Woodmont Ave., Bethesda) for a paella kick-off party on Sunday, September 18. A $60 ticket will buy three hours of food, wine, and flamenco dancing, and Lugo is planning five different preparations of paella, which will be prepared tableside.

A Taste of Nigeria is coming to DC on Sunday, September 18 during its festival tour across North America. Stop by the Asian Fusion Gallery (1343 L St., NW) for a celebration of Nigerian food, music, and dance, plus a pop-up market.

Swing by Boldfork Books (3064 Mount Pleasant St., NW) to hear Polina Chesnakova–the author of Everyday Cake: 45 Simple Recipes for Layer, Bundt, Loaf and Sheet Cakes –speak on Sunday, September 18 at 1 PM. Spend an afternoon learning how to turn quotidian ingredients into efficient cakes that help make life a little bit sweeter. Register here.

Honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 at The Brighton (949 Wharf St., SW) or the Queen Vic (1206 H St., NE), each of which will open at 5:30 AM for a viewing of the 6 AM funeral. The Brighton will offer tea and an assortment of pastries, while the Queen Vic will serve a traditional English breakfast.

Join Enrique Limardo and his staff at Seven Reasons (2208 14th St., NW) for a dinner featuring wines from the Chilean winery VIK, located in the Valle de Cachapoal. On Tuesday, September 20, guests will gather at the mod-Latin restaurant for a five-course meal paired with five different wines. The critically acclaimed winery was designed by Chilean architect Smiljan Radic and is really worth a look. The dinner starts at 6 PM and tickets are $220, which includes the pairing.

Sooner rather than later, two winners will snag free tickets to Japan when Penn Quarter ramen shop Daikaya (705 Sixth St., NW) serves its millionth bowl of the Japanese soup. Along with airfare, winners will receive a behind-the-scenes tour of the Nishiyama Noodle Company, where Daikaya sources its noodles. While you may not win the big prize, look out for other games and giveaways until the millionth bowl. Follow its Instagram for updates.