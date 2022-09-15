DC Pub the Queen Vic Will Open at 5:30 AM for Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral

It will be an early morning for Washingtonians who want to watch Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday. The Westminster Abbey ceremony is scheduled for 11 AM BST—that’s 6 AM in DC.

H Street Corridor pub the Queen Vic is ready. It’ll open at 5:30 AM, so viewers can place orders and take seats before the ceremony begins. One of the bar’s employees said that it has been a hard occasion to plan for: “We didn’t know how to go about it,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we were respectful —it will be a very sad occasion for some people.”

Customers must get a (free) ticket to attend. As of Thursday morning, 45 of the 100 available tickets had been reserved, and the place expects to have a full house.

During the ceremony, customers can dine on a traditional English breakfast, with bangers, British bacon, beans, eggs, mushrooms, and fried bread. The bar won’t open until 6 AM, and will serve Pimm’s Cup and Buck’s Fizz cocktails.

According to the staffer, there has been a noticeable uptick in Brits visiting the pub this past week, to be among others also mourning the monarch.

The Queen Vic, 1206 H St., NE.

