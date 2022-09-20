These DC Restaurants and Bars Are Donating Money to Puerto Ricans Affected by Hurricane Fiona

DC-area restaurants are organizing fundraising efforts to help Puerto Ricans affected by Hurricane Fiona. The now-Category Three storm caused devastating flooding and widespread power outages for most of Puerto Rico’s residents when it hit over the weekend.

President Biden declared an emergency in Puerto Rico, mobilizing both FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security to begin coordinating disaster relief efforts for residents. Congress is expected to be called on to deliver additional aid, too.

Meanwhile, local bars and restaurants are doing their part to help out, as well. Here are some DC-area groups that are donating proceeds to hurricane relief.

La Famosa

1300 4th St. SE, Suite 130

Fuel up for the day at this Navy Yard Puerto Rican spot, owned by Chef Joancarlo Parkhurst, who was born in Puerto Rico. The restaurant will donate 10 percent of its coffee sales over the next four weeks to the humanitarian aid group PRxPR charity.

Qui Qui DC

1539 7th St. NW, 2nd Floor

This restaurant is donating funds from empanada sales to the Puerto Rico-based hurricane relief group Brigada Solidaria Del Oeste. Additionally, the staff will donate all tips for the remainder of this month to the group, says Chef Ismael Mendez. The Qui Qui Instagram page will be updated regularly with how much money has been raised.

JR’s Bar & Grill

1519 17th St. NW

The Dupont Circle LGBTQ+ bar is holding a drag show and hurricane relief fundraiser on September 23 at 9:30 p.m. The show will be hosted by Evry Pleasure and Ricky Rosé, Puerto Rican-native drag performers and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The event is free, but tips for the performers will go toward Puerto Rican-based groups Taller Salud, Brigada Solidaria Del Oeste, Comedores Sociales de Puerto Rico, and EspicyNipples to support hurricane relief. Patrons can also buy a raffle ticket for a DMV Drag Goodies Bag with merchandise from local performers, tickets to DC-area drag events, and what Pleasure calls “drag essentials” like makeup, lashes, and wigs.