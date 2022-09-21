The condo is being sold furnished with items custom made for the home and professionally designed.

Truly one of a kind, this exquisite home offers large, light-filled public spaces that gracefully flow together for elegant entertaining, state of the art features and designer finishes throughout.

The home features Venetian plaster throughout the apartment and boasts floor to ceiling windows on two sides providing stunning views of the city and flooding the rooms with abundant natural light. Ideally located in the West End, the Westlight is one of DC’s premier luxury buildings with stunning amenities and concierge that provide white-glove service.

Address: 1111 24th Street NW, #93, Washington, DC

Contact Marin Hagen (marin@cbrealty.com / 202-257-2339) to schedule a showing.