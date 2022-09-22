9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Week

Sharpen your pizza-making skills on Friday, September 23 with a lunchtime class at the Hill Center (921 Pennsylvania Ave., SE), led by chef Mark Haskell. Learn to make a few different pies, including Neapolitan and Philly-style. Tickets are $55 and the class runs from 11:30 AM to 1 PM.

The DC Beer Week(end) is here. On Friday September 23, Join the brewing community for a karaoke competition at metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE). On Saturday, September 24, head to Right Proper Brewing in Shaw (624 T St., NW) for a block party. And connect with Black brewers at a meet-and-greet at metrobar on Sunday, September 25. Click here for info on all of the events.

Join chefs Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora for a celebration of Latin American plants and vegetables at their pop-up MITA, held in the Galeria at La Cosecha. It’s taking reservations for Friday September 23 and Saturday, September 24, and the set menu costs $85. Reserve your spot here. Celebrate Banned Books Week with beer pairings at Brookland’s Finest (3216 12th St., NW). Through Saturday, September 24, all ten of the hangout’s local drafts will be paired up with frequently banned books.

Capital Wine School (5207 Wisconsin Ave., NW) will host an introductory course surveying the world of wine through 10 different bottles. Explore major wine growing regions, learn how to taste like a pro, and catch tips and tricks for how to buy wine at a restaurant or store. The class is on Saturday, September 24 and tickets are $85.

With Oktoberfest celebrations in full swing, rooftop bar Hi-Lawn at Union Market (1309 Fifth St., NE) will host its annual Lawntoberfest Party on Saturday September 24. It’ll feature live music, grilled brats, local beers, and homemade pretzels.

A collaboration dinner at Brookland wine bar Primrose (3000 12th St., NE) features a five-course dinner from New Orleans chef Byron Bradley with pairings from sommelier Erica Christian on Monday, September 26. The menu includes a variety of creative takes on Creole cuisine, and there’s an option for non-alcoholic pairings. The dinner begins at 6 PM and tickets are $200.

Preorder ice cream flights at Ice Cream Jubilee (301 Water St., SE; 1407 T St., NW; 428 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) and help raise funds for La Clínica del Pueblo, a nonprofit health clinic that serves the DC area. For $16, you will get mini-scoops of five flavors inspired by Hispanic Heritage Month and a pint to take home, plus donate to a good cause. The shop will also raise money to help with hurricane relief for Puerto Rico. The flights are available on weekends through Friday September 30.

Stop by Mexican dining spots Urbano (116 King St., Alexandria; 2985 District Ave., Fairfax) for a $45 three-course menu served throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Options include ceviche, street corn salad, carne asada, churros, and tres leches cake. The promotion ends on Saturday, October 15.