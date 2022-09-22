Welcome home, to this one-of-a-kind, modern-day oasis on one of Washington’s most sought after streets.

Custom designed, this stunning, new construction home offers the feel and enjoyment of urban living, and the nature of the suburbs. The kitchen is a Chef’s Dream, the primary bedroom is luxurious, and the roof deck has winter river views and is absolutely glorious. This house has it all!!

Address: 4913 Sherier Pl NW, Washington, DC 20016

Open houses: Every Sunday

Contact:

Jay Caputo

703-340-7996

jay@tcgrealestate.com