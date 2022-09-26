Happy Monday, everyone!

From the annual March on Washington Film Festival to a chance to see pop star Lorde in concert, you don’t want to miss out on the cool things happening in DC this week.

Best Things to Do This Week

Budget-friendly. Bring a friend to a blast from the past—an 80s themed outdoor happy hour (Fri, free, Takoma Park). Or join Loyalty Bookstore and DC Public Library for a live conversation with authors Laura Warrell and Glory Edim (Tues, free but registration required, MLK Library). The only thing better than watching Harry Potter is participating in a trivia game about the popular movie series (Wed, $15, Northeast DC).

Arts and culture. Join a Spy Chat from the comfort of your home with Spy Museum Executive Director Chris Costa (Thurs, free, virtual) or an interactive music and artifacts program for individuals living with memory loss and their care partners (Tues, free, virtual). Experience a neon light exhibit by light sculptor Craig Kraft (Fri, free, Southeast DC). A collection of DC artists present Protest! (Wed-Sat, free, Northwest DC). A new solo art exhibit “Chromatic Landscapes” by Vian Borchert is on display (Mon-Sat, free, Gaithersburg). Read short fiction books and meet science authors at the Capclave literary convention (Fri-Sun, $20, Rockville). Lean into your creative side with arts, crafts, drinks, and snacks at Renwick Gallery’s Handi-hour (Wed, $25, Smithsonian American Art Museum).

Theater and shows. A new stage play, My Calamitous Affair with the Minister of Culture and Censorship…, premieres this week (Thurs, $25+, Northwest DC). Ask King Crimson founding member Robert Fripp and producer David Singleton anything in an evening conversation at City Winery (Fri, $55, Ivy City). Have a night out at the theater and see the regional premiere of Aint No Mo’ (Wed-Sat, $20, Woolly Mammoth). Theatre Week continues with a performance at The Essential Theatre, A Night with Jackie “Moms” Mabley (Fri-Sun, pay-what-you-can tickets available at door, Anacostia). Journey to Texas at Ford’s Theatre’s The Trip to Bountiful stage play (Tues-Fri, $24+, Ford’s Theatre).

History and heritage. All educators are welcome to the back-to-school event Tapas With Teachers for appetizers and a meet-and-greet with representatives from local historic sites (Thurs, free, Georgetown). Dive into the themes of activism and justice in The Till Trilogy Reflection Series by attending the Blue Chakra Lounge spoken word and open mic night (Thurs, $10+, Downtown) or take part in a conversation and poetry reading on race and racial justice (Tues, $10, hybrid and Capitol Hill).

Music and concerts. Oktoberfest is underway! Bring the family to the Shipgarten Bier, Wine, & Cider Festival for a day full of games, music, tastings, and apple pies and doughnuts (Sat, free entry, Tysons). Keep the fall festival vibes going with live music and German lagers at National Landing (Sat, free, Arlington). Adams Morgan Porchfest returns with more than 70 local bands (Sat, free, Adams Morgan). The natural wine social “Laissez-fair(e): Deux” is coming to Josephine Butler Parks Center (Sun, $45, Columbia Heights). Award-winning artist Lizzo is in town for a concert (Tues, $85, Capital One Arena).

Fun and games. Revisit your childhood playtime with a friendly LEGO competition at Reston Museum (Sat, $20, Reston). Get tickets to a trivia night and comedic murder mystery at Lincoln’s Cottage (Wed, $10, Brookland). Jump for joy with the entire family at Bounce the Mall (Sat-Sun,$23, Woodbridge). Head to Farragut Square at sundown for an outdoor showing of the movie Respect (Thurs, free, Northwest DC). Go to your local theater to see a limited showing of the movie Howl’s Moving Castle (Mon-Wed, prices vary, various participating theaters).

Get involved. It’s Police Weekend! The National Law Enforcement Museum is hosting an open house for visitors of all ages and showing the film, Service and Sacrifice (Sat, free, but registration required, Northwest DC). You can help support the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund at Run for the Badge 2022 (Sat, free, but donations welcome, virtual).

