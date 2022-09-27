Top Chef Judge Tom Colicchio Is Opening a Restaurant in DC

Top Chef judge and celebrity chef Tom Colicchio will debut his first full-service restaurant in DC next year. The 10,000-square-foot establishment will be located at 701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW in the Market Square development. The space was previously home to 701 Restaurant, which closed in 2018 after nearly three decades.

A press release from real estate investment company EQ Office, which operates the property in partnership with Columbia Property Trust, did not specify what kind of restaurant Colicchio will bring to DC. One of the few details revealed: INC Architecture & Design, the New York-based firm that designed DC’s Line hotel, will be behind the look of the new spot.

The New York chef’s most famous venture is Craft, a fine-dining destination in the Flatiron District serving farm-fresh American fare. He also operates a handful of other restaurants in New York, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. Colicchio technically already has a presence in DC too: He opened Root & Sprig, a fast-casual concept aimed at providing healthy hospital food, in Children’s National Research and Innovation Campus last year.

Washingtonian has reached out to Colicchio’s Crafted Hospitality for more information.

