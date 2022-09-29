Capitol Hill Mexican spot Zoca (319 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) is hosting a Codigo Tequila dinner on Thursday, September 29. One the menu: al pastor pork chalupas, barbacoa carne mixiotes, and plenty of drinks. Tickets are $60 and the event starts at 6:30 PM (doors open at 6).

Learn how pastry chef and author Brian Levy works with fruits, veggies, and fermented products to reduce sugar in his baking on Thursday, September 29. At 7 PM, Levy will talk about that and his new book Good & Sweet at Boldfork Books (3064 Mt. Pleasant St., NW). The conversation will be co-hosted by Voraciously staff writer Becky Krystal. General admission tickets are $5.

Head to Mess Hall (703 Edgewood St., NE) on Friday, September 30 for a butchering class with dinner and beer. Learn how Andrew Crush will break down an entire pig from his farm in Loudoun County. Dinner includes pulled pork made by Sloppy Mama’s BBQ and all participants will get to take home cuts of heritage pork from the farm. General admission tickets cost $125.

The 31st annual Taste of Bethesda festival (Norfolk Ave., Bethesda) is happening on Saturday, October 1 in Woodmont Triangle. From 11 AM to 4 PM, Local restaurants will sell special menu items along Norfolk Avenue. Attendees can sample samosas from Bethesda Curry Kitchen, mini gyros from The Big Greek Cafe, and more.

Take a swing at growing your own microgreens with Plants Alive! (15710 Layhill Rd, Silver Spring). On Saturday, October 1, learn how you can turn a sunny windowsill into a factory for verdant garnishes. $10 tickets come with microgreen seeds to take home, while $25 gets you a kit outfitted with three different types of microgreens. The class starts at 11 AM.

Sam Adams Oktoberfest beer will flow at The Wharf all weekend long. On Sunday, October 2, pop into Cantina Bambina, Pearl Street Warehouse, Boardwalk Bar and Arcade, and a host of restaurants for Oktoberfest-themed bites from 2 to 5 pm. Check out the whole slate of events happening during the weekend here.

Celebrate Chiko’s (multiple locations) crab week with chefs Danny Lee and Scott Drewno on Monday, October 3. The two are planning a prix fixe menu ($70 for two) featuring crab fried rice, pork and crab dumplings, and crab rangoon. You can pre order your meal here.

Taste a selection of spirits from Purcellville’s Catoctin Creek Distillery at The Fainting Goat (1330 U St., NW) on Tuesday, October 4. Representatives from the distillery will pour tastes of their gin and whiskey, and the bar team will mix them into fall cocktails. Reserve your spot here.

Celebrate National Taco Day on Tuesday, October 4 with a few area specials. Mission (1221 Van St., SE & 1606 20th St., NW) will offer $4 tacos and Buena Vida (2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington) will give away a taco with the purchase of three. El Centro in Georgetown is offering up a taco fiesta platter for $55.

Join chef Ryan Moore for pre-and-post-fast Yom Kippur specials at Sababa (3311 Connecticut Ave., NW). Come for fragrant couscous served with smoky eggplant, and salmon served with sumac and preserved lemon. These and a few other menu items will be served before sundown on Tuesday, October 4 and on Wednesday, October 5 at the end of the fast.