The Women’s March Will Return to DC a Month Before the Midterms

The National Women’s March in DC will take place on Saturday, October 8. That’s one month before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress. DC’s march—which is scheduled to begin at Folger Park on D Street between Second and Third streets, Southeast—will take place concurrently with rallies around the country that aim to organize people around the goals of electing more women and pro-choice candidates in the upcoming elections. The Women’s March organization encourages marchers to make signs in the shapes of waves, as part of what it calls a “feminist tsunami.”

DC’s rally will begin at 12 PM, and the official kickoff will take place at 1:15. Comedian and actress Lea DeLaria will emcee the event, and artists Milck, BIIANCO, and Autumn will perform. Other marchers across the country will gather Saturday in Charlotte, Seattle, Phoenix, Milwaukee, Orlando, Boulder, and Atlantic City. According to the Women’s March website, more than 11,000 people around the US have pledged to march.

The most recent Women’s March Protest in DC was held in July in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The organization was founded in 2017 with a mission to “harness the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.” Its first event was the massive Women’s March on Washington the day after Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017.