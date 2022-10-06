9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Pop into the Potomac location of Colada Shop (7993 Tucker Ln., Potomac) for their coffee festival cocktail class on Friday, October 7. Register here to learn how to make two delicious coffee cocktails while munching on a complimentary snack. The event starts at 6:30 PM and tickets are $35.

Take your Instagram shots to the next level on Saturday, October 8 with this FUNdementals of food photography class held at the Capital Photography Center (1616 H St., NW). Get tips on recommended equipment and best practices from food photographer Laura Chase de Forminy . Tickets are $195 and attendees should be familiar with photography basics.

Snallygaster 2022 (Pennsylvania Ave., NW between Third and Sixth sts.) is happening on Saturday, October 8 . It’s not too late to get tickets to an unlimited tasting of hundreds of beers from around the world. General admission (the only tickets still available) costs $65 and the event starts at 2 PM and ends at 6 PM.

Taste 15 different wines from all over Latin America at this National Landing Hispanic Heritage Month event happening in a mural lot (2611 S Clark St., Arlington) on Saturday, October 8. Along with your vino, enjoy Mexican and Peruvian snacks while listening to tunes from DJ Yani. Reserve your spot here.

Immigrant Food+ at Planet Word Museum (925 13th Street, NW) will be hosting an anniversary dinner on Saturday, October 8. Chefs Enrique Limardo and Mile Montezuma–both who hail from Venezuela–will be serving a variety of national staples like red snapper ceviche and bistec al caballo. Tickets to reserve your seat are available here. Some ticket proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Ayuda.