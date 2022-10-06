Inside the Air and Space Museum’s $1 Billion Renovation

Almost four years into a seven-year, roughly $1 billion renovation, the National Air and Space Museum will reopen eight of its 23 exhibits on October 14. With every single gallery redesigned, and more than $700 million of the total eventually put into structural upgrades, it’ll practically be a new museum, says director Chris Browne. By the time it’s finished, more diverse voices, 1,400 new objects on display, and interactive forms of storytelling (think a pinball game and an immersive “walkable” solar system) will retell the story of air and space. Yet with artifacts literally the size of jet planes, renovation is no small feat. Here’s a peek behind the scenes.
“Forty percent of the artifacts are in the museum for the first time.”
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.