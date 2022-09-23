This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions. Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below. Buy a Single Issue

FEATURES

Winery Day Trips

More than 30 of our favorite wineries that are worth a visit this fall, whether you’re looking for a romantic outing, a tasty Sunday brunch, or a fun place to picnic with friends. By Nancy Bauer.

Ready for Takeoff

Almost four years into a seven-year, roughly $1 billion renovation, the National Air and Space Museum will reopen eight of its 23 exhibits on October 14. Take a peek behind the scenes. By Jessica Ruf.

The Terrible, No Good, Very Bad Georgetown Election

What does it mean for the future of US politics when a university that grooms some of the country’s future leaders is already having scandalous elections? By Sylvie McNamara.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Relief Pitchers: Throne Labs wants you to use its fancy public potties. By Grace Deng.

Local Color: DC’s most impermanent art. By Grace Deng.

Cool in a Crisis: A former hostage negotiator has advice for businesses. By Luke Mullins.

A Haunted Past: Washington fiction with an eerie twist. By Damare Baker.

Secret Rendezvous: Chatting with a top intelligence insider. By Andrew Beaujon.

Big Picture: The factory behind those iconic bushel crab baskets. By Jessica Ruf. Photograph by Jay Fleming.

Where & When

10 Things You Really Ought to Do This Month. By Washingtonian Staff.

IQ

Interview: Can this mathematician convince readers to love numbers like he does? By Andrew Beaujon.

A Pastry mystery: What happened to all the prune Danish? By Rob Brunner.

LIFE, HEALTH & TRAVEL

Coats of Many Colors: The vibrant wardrobe in one couple’s “Peacock Closet.” By Amy Moeller.

Shot of Hope for Cancer: A vaccine may someday help beat breast cancer. By Ayren Jackson-Cannady.

Does Your Child Need a Tutor? Here’s how to find and hire a good one. By Damare Baker.

TASTE

The New Rules of Tipping: Confused about how you should handle gratuities at restaurants these days? You’re not alone. By Jessica Sidman.

Buried Treasure: Périgord truffles from Virginia? Yes, really. By Nevin Martell.

The Great Washington Bake-Off: Our area now has a surplus of upscale bakery/cafes that got their start in other cities. How do they compare? By Ann Limpert.

Where the wild things are: A chef is turning diners on to locally foraged ingredients at Bar Ivy. Plus—what’s in season right now. By Nevin Martell.

HOME

Dream Kitchens: How to have a sparkling white kitchen without sacrificing warmth. Plus designers, cabinetmakers, countertop fabricators, and other resources to elevate your next renovation. By Michelle Brunner.

The Briefing | Bethesda: The latest food, fun, and other happenings around this ever-changing Mary­land locale. By Cynthia Hacinli.

Back to normal?: The current status of our previously crazy real-estate landscape. By Michele Lerner.

Off the Market: The month’s luxury home sales. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

How high-school performance choir prepared NBC4’s Jummy Olabanji for the anchor desk. As told to Amy Moeller.

