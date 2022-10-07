Food

5 Seasonal Ingredients You Can Forage Around the DC Area

What’s growing wild now and how best to use it.

Pawpaw

With a custard-like texture and mango-banana flavor, the fruit works great in ice cream and desserts.

Maitake

The mushroom’s firm meatiness makes it an excellent filling for pastas such as ravioli and agnolotti.

Persimmon

The golden-orange fruit is perfect for turning into jam, thanks to its honeyed sweetness and citric zing.

Spiceberry

With hints of allspice and black pepper, the berry works well in meat marinades and wintry baked goods.

Acorn

Dry out and grind the nuts to make a toasty-tasting flour for pasta and pancakes.

Icons by Connie Zheng.
This article appears in the October 2022 issue of Washingtonian.

