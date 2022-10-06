Monday, October 10 is Indigenous Peoples Day, and several restaurants are extending their weekend brunch hours. Check out these spots for bottomless spreads, food and drink specials, and morning cocktails..

Ambar

523 Eighth St., SE; 2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington;

This popular destination for Balkan cuisine will offer its fixed price unlimited food and drink menus on Monday. The Capitol Hill location’s brunch will run from 10 AM to 3:30 PM and costs $43; Clarendon’s brunch will run from 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM and costs $40.

Blue Duck Tavern

1201 24th St., NW

Splurge on an elegant brunch at this mod-American restaurant in the Park Hyatt hotel. There’s a pastry basket with pain au chocolat and muffins, fancy avocado toast, and elevated classic cocktails. Service will run from 11:30 AM to 2 PM.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

The Georgetown French restaurant will serve up steak tartare, beef bourguignon, a burger piled high with bacon, and more. Brunch runs from 11 AM to 3 PM and, of course, mimosas will be involved.

Buena Vida

2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Unlimited small plates and 25 cent cocktails will be available for a fixed price at this Mexican eatery in Clarendon For $40, get your fill of chilaquiles, breakfast burritos and tacos, cinnamon-and-sugar doughnuts, and more. Brunch runs from 10 AM to 3:30 PM.

dLeña

476 K St., NW

This modern Mexican restaurant will offer bottomless brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM. On the menu: birria, street corn, and reimagined American brunch classics like chicken and waffles. Unlimited food is $37 and you can add bottomless cocktails for an additional $23.

Il Piatto

900 Black Lives Matter Plaza, NW

This recently opened Italian restaurant near the White House offers its tiramisu French toast, Florentine eggs benedict, and build-it-yourself Aperol Spritz kits from 11 AM to 3:45 PM.

Shaw’s Tavern

520 Florida Ave., NW

Fortify yourself with country fried steak and Cajun shrimp and grits at this cozy tavern. Sip on an Irish Coffee or sign up for $20 bottomless mimosas. This brunch runs from 11:30 AM to 4 PM.