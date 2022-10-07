Georgetown Beer Hall the Berliner Is Closing

The Berliner will pour its last stein near the Georgetown waterfront on Sunday, October 23 after four-plus years. According to co-owner Zubair Popal, new owners of the industrial warehouse where the beer hall is located are starting a multi-year construction and renovation project that will close the business indefinitely.

The Popal Group–who also run nearby brasserie Lutèce and modern Afghan spot Lapis in Adams Morgan–reimagined the space as a German beer hall and sausage-centric restaurant in 2018 after closing French-themed Malmaison. They hope to end things on a celebratory note. Reservations for the last two weeks of service are available on Tock, and their Instagram page will be providing information about upcoming events to thank the staff and community.

“While it’s too soon to know when we will reopen after construction, we want to spend our final days celebrating everything this space has meant to our family, our team, and our guests,” says Popal via email.