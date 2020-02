About Lapis cuisines Afghan Location(s) 1847 Columbia Rd NW

Washington, DC 20009 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

The Popal family’s Afghan restaurant is a rare gem where the candlelit setting is enchanting, the spiced cocktails delicious, and the menu interesting and vegetarian-friendly. Start with savory pastries and tender dumplings. Heartier winners include eggplant with yogurt; qabili palowwith lamb; and grilled lamb chops. We’re also fans of brunch, especially in patio weather. Moderate.