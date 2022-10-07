Halloween Food and Drink-Filled Fun Around DC

Spooky season means a full month of Halloween fun around DC. Guys and ghouls can try festive cocktails, dance the night away, or test their endurance at bottomless Drag brunch. Here is a round up of food and drink-centric actives happening through October.

Ice Cream Jubilee’s Halloween Flavors and Scoop Challenge

When: Beginning October 1

What: Through the month of October, ice cream lovers can try the fiery pineapple-pumpkin flavor, made with ghost peppers and California reapers, for the #onescoopchallenge (don’t worry, you get a free scoop of something sweet to cool down). It’s offered at all three locations. Other seasonal treats: a gravedigger rirt sundae, vegan apple cider sorbet, pumpkin honeycomb, maple rye pecan, apple butter oatmeal cookie, and cardamom amaretto.

Haunted Wine Tour at the Winery at Bull Run

When: October 3 through November 6

What: On this lantern-lead winery tour in Centerville, spirits of the battlefield will come to life and share stories of their haunted and hallowed grounds. Tickets ($55) include an outdoor tasting, after-hours access to the winery, and a Bull Run logo glass to take home. The spirits bring a chill with them, so dress warm!

Día de los Muertos Celebration at dLeña

When: October 4 through November 6

What: Richard Sandoval’s Mt. Vernon Mexican spot is celebrating Día de los Muertos all month, themed around fire, earth, water and air. Try drink specials like mezcal-spiked Vanilla Smoke, homemade mole enchiladas.

Stranger Things-themed Treats at Astro Doughnuts and Fried Chicken

When: Starting October 4

What: Grab a box of a half-dozen Stranger Things doughnuts from the Penn Quarter or Falls Church shops to celebrate spooky season. Choices include Breakfast for Eleven, topped with maple glaze, chopped bacon, and a mini Eggo waffle, or the Demogorgon filled with raspberry jam and topped with a creature fashioned from fresh strawberries. Boxes must be pre-ordered 24 hours in advance. For the week of October 24th, they will also offer their signature Halloween-themed mini-doughnut box, $30 for 12 with flavors like pumpkin pie or candy apple.

Halloween Art & Sip at Palette 22

When: Monday October 10 at 7 PM

What: Resident artist Mirela will teach guests how to paint candy apples and mushrooms that glow in the dark. During the two-hour class in Shirlington, enjoy a glass of wine and your choice of two appetizers. Tickets are required and cost $57.

Halloween Wine & Candy Pairing at Vine Alley

When: October 23, 7:30 to 9 PM

What: Before the kids come back from trick-or-treating with pounds of Kit-Kats and Sour Patch Kids, learn which wine pairs best with candy. Vine Alley in Gaithersburg will take you through six pairings. The tasting costs $50.

Johnny’s Angels Halloween Drag Brunch at Johnny Pistola’s

When: October 23, first seating at 11 AM, second seating at 2 PM

What: Dress up with the queens as they perform during bottomless brunch in Adams Morgan. Patrons are encouraged to come decked out in the best costume, and they might walk home with prizes.

Brews and Boos at The Station at Riverdale Park

When: October 25 from 5:30 to 7:30 PM

What: Visit Denizens Brewery in Riverdale Park for a Halloween-themed tasting. Enjoy a complimentary curated flight with one of the brewery’s founders, and a tour of the brewery. Reserve free tickets for this 21+ event.

An Evening of Macabre Gastronomy with Dr. Jonathan Reisman

When: October 27, first seating 6 – 7:30 PM, second seating 8 – 9:30 PM

What: Lean in to your adventurous side at Mess Hall in Edgewood with a dinner party hosted by chef Marcelle Afram, founder and chef of Shababi, and traveling physician Dr. Jonathan Reisman. While you dine, expect extensive conversation about the anatomy of the decadent three-course meal, and delightful wine pairings. Arrive a tad early to enjoy a welcome cocktail and a first bite before the real show begins. Tickets are between $125 and $150 per person.

Boos, Blues and Brews at Harvey’s

When: October 27 from 5 to 9 PM

What: You can feel good about going out for this event at the Falls Church gastropub: 10 percent of the proceeds will go to the Tinner Hill Foundation, which preserves and promotes awareness of the contributions of African Americans to the northern Virginia community. Enjoy snacks like blackened alligator tacos, plus drinks from MetroCellars and Audacious Aleworks. A costume competition starts at 7 PM, and attendees are crowned Best Overall, Best Couple and Best Homemade at 8:30 PM.

Halloween at Opaline Bar & Brasserie

When: October 28 4 to 10 PM

What: Get your palm read and try spooky cocktails at downtown DC’s French brasserie Opaline. The party includes a DJ, a new fall menu from chef Derek Brooks, and prizes for the most creative costumes.

Halloween Make-a-Pizza Class at Stellina Pizzeria

When: October 29, 1 to 3 PM

What: Chef Matteo Venini will be teaching a pizza-making class at the Arlington location, so bring your best costumes and enjoy Halloween treats as you cook. Attendees will also get to take home an apron and a pizza cutter. Tickets are $40

Throwback Halloween Party at Hi-Lawn

When: October 29, 7 to 11 PM

What: On the rooftop of Union Market, revelers can pull out their best 90s costumes for a rockin’ party. DC-band Turtle Recall will play throwback hits all night. Stay warm with drink specials like a black magic pomegranate margarita or spiked hot cider. If you register ahead of time it’s free, but if you grab a ticket at the door it’ll cost you $5.

Halloween Brunch at Teddy & The Bully Bar

When: October 30 from 10 AM to 4 PM

What: The American spot near Dupont Circle is hosting a boo-tiful brunch with festive, seasonal cocktails like the rum-spiked Boogeyman Booze. In case costumes and themed drinks aren’t Halloween-y enough for you, the restaurant will be decked out with haunting decorations and a DJ will spin spooky tunes from noon to 3 PM. Diners can dig into an all-you-can-eat menu for $55 with bottomless food and mimosas or Bloody Mary’s, or $45 for bottomless food only. Dress up for your chance to win a $100 or $50 Amazon gift card

