IMF And World Bank-Related Street Closures Are Snarling Traffic in Downtown DC

Stuck in downtown DC gridlock? It’s partially due to several street closures for the International Monetary Fund and World Bank’s annual fall meetings, which run through Saturday, October 15. MPD has issued a traffic advisory and shut down sections of 19th and H Street, Northwest, along the IMF and World Bank buildings. Parking in the area will also be restricted until things wind down at 4 PM on October 15. Here are details on the closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from October 10 at 6 AM to October 15 at 4 PM:

H Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to 20th Street, Northwest

19th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to G Street, Northwest

Pennsylvania Avenue from 19th Street to 1924 Pennsylvania Avenue, Northwest (south curb only)

G Street from 19th Street to 20th Street, Northwest (north curb only)

The following streets are currently closed for traffic until Saturday, October 15 until 4 PM:

MPD’s Traffic Twitter account will keep motorists up to date with any additional changes.