Drinking on Halloween? Here’s How to Get a Free Ride Home.

The Washington Regional Alcohol Program is once more partnering with rideshare app Lyft to provide free rides on Saturday, October 29, the weekend before Halloween. WRAP’s SoberRide program is offering a promo code that will cover up to $15 worth of driving. The credit will start working on Saturday, October 29 at 4 PM and run until Sunday, October 30 at 4 AM.

The code will be released to the 21-and-older public on WRAP’s website at 3 PM on Saturday for use later that night. There’s only a limited number of promos, so log on as soon as possible. Riders must enter the code in the Lyft app’s “payment” tab to apply the credit. Free trips will take passengers around Lyft’s DC-area service zone, which includes Montgomery, Prince George’s, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, and Prince Williams counties.