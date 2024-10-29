10 Last-Minute DC-Themed Halloween Costumes

Forgot about Halloween? These DIY costumes are sure to be recognized by fellow Washingtonians.

Political Patty

Put the “lit” in politics while paying homage to U Street’s infamous new spot.

Steal the look: Tape paper cutouts of a blue donkey and a red elephant to either shoulder of a black outfit. Embellish with a judge’s collar (DIY’d out of paper) and a gavel.

Sexy Political Text

“Reader, it’s Kamala Harris. It’s crunch time. I NEED you…to donate to the campaign.”

Steal the look: Write a raunchy political donation text on a piece of paper, cut it out in the shape of a chat bubble, and tape to your lowest-cut shirt.

Bronze Poop Statue

Draw inspiration from the latest fixture on the National Mall—a satirical, turd-shaped salute to January 6 rioters.

Steal the look: A brown outfit (body glitter optional), with a cardboard cutout poop hot glued to a headband.

Mike Burns, CEO of &Pizza

After all the Marion Berry Knot drama, steal the look of CEO of &pizza Mark Burns, who doubled down on the references to former DC mayor Marion Barry’s drug use, before apologizing just a few days later in response to boycotts to his company.

Steal the look: Pin a white ampersand to a black hoodie, sprinkle some powdered sugar on yourself, and look forlorn.

DC Circulator Bus

Because it’s the last year you can still do it, before the Circulator is fully discontinued in a few months. Next year, repurpose the costume as “the ghost of the Circulator.” Sometimes I can still hear its voice…

Steal the look: A red shirt and gray pants, with the bus’s yellow stripes and logo pinned to the shirt. Paper cutout wheels optional.

Presidential Ballot

Because it could get real scary next week.

Steal the look: Punch holes and tie a string to either side of a poster board and draw a ballot on it. Hang it over your neck and jump-scare away!

Spotted Lanternfly

Take a page from the book of DC’s newest pests. Warning: people may try to step on you.

Steal the look: Pin black dots and red and black paper to a bedsheet. Wrap it around your shoulders over an all-black outfit.

Couple’s Costume: DC Zoo Pandas

As Bao Li and Qing Bao acclimate to their new home at the National Zoo, throw together a costume to commemorate DC’s newest iconic duo.

Steal the look: Get a friend to match with. Wear a black shirt and pants, pin a white belly to the shirt, and fashion some ears out of pom poms and a headband. Face paint optional.

Halloween 2023: Emo Jimmy Butler

Halloween 2024: Ramses from Love Is Blind Halloween is always dope pic.twitter.com/m5QQNNlw0h — Eric (@ericjlyons) October 28, 2024

Group Costume: The Cast of Love is Blind

Because the season is wrapping up this week, and as much as it pains us to say it, we’re going to miss the drama.

Steal the look: Doctor up some closet costumes from the cast member’s promotional photos. Find some golden goblets and you’re set.

Group Costume: Stumpy and His Propagations

Because we’re going to miss the little tree that could, but his legacy will live on.

Steal the look: For everyone, brown outfits with little pink and white paper flowers pinned to it.