9 Dog-Friendly Halloween Events Around DC

Here are nine ways to celebrate spooky season with your furry friends:

1101 First St., NE

Celebrate the spooky holiday at this NoMa beer destination while helping a dog find their forever home on Saturday, October 26 from 3 to 6 PM. There will be adoptable dogs on site, and you can enter your pup in a costume competition with prizes for big dogs, little dogs, and best owner/pet costume pairing. It’s $20 to enter the contest, and all proceeds go to Rural Dog Rescue.

S. Fern St., Arlington

Head to this National Landing park on Saturday, October 26 for dog trick-or-treating, a costume contest with a red carpet, and more. You can also decorate a bandana and treat bag for your furry friend. The free event runs from 5 to 7 PM.

150 National Plaza, National Harbor

National Harbor’s annual kid-friendly day of Halloween events starts at noon on Sunday, October 27. Get your pup decked out for the Pet Pawrade happening at 2:30 PM—prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed pooches. Costumed kids (and dogs) can ride the Capital Wheel for free with a paying adult, and a happy hour starts with drink specials and dog treats kicks off at 3:30.

705 King St., Alexandria

On Sunday, October 27, bring your pup to explore the spookily decorated streets of Old Town. Trick or treating for dogs starts at the Dog Park boutique and stops by local businesses from 1 to 4 PM.

7581 Colshire Dr., McLean

On Sunday, October 27, dogs can enjoy plenty of treats, like pup cups and Kongs filled with peanut butter, during the family event at this massive food-and-beer complex with a dog park. Human family members can go trick-or-treating at stations around the space, listen to live music, jump in bounce houses, and more. The festivities run from noon to 6 PM.

On Saturday, November 2, Shipgarten will host Dog-o-Ween from noon to 6 PM. Take your dog trick or treating around the various shipping container bars, have them take part in a pup costume contest, and enjoy live music.

Both events are free to attend, with food and drinks for purchase.

909 New Jersey Ave., SE

Navy Yard restaurant Scarlet Oak is hosting a dog costume contest on Sunday, October 27 from 3 to 6 PM, and there will be a spot to take photos with your pet. The free fête will also offer drink specials for both humans and dogs.

1100 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Get in the Halloween spirit on Wednesday, October 30 at this sprawling new Logan Circle dog park/bar/restaurant with an evening of costume contests, pizza, and the chance to get a professional portrait of your pup. Tickets for one dog and two humans are $35. The event runs from 5 to 7 PM.

529 E. Howell Ave., Alexandria

Dress your pup up in their finest costumes and capture the cuteness with a portrait at this Del Ray dog bar/play area. Stop by on Wednesday, October 30 from 5 to 7 PM. Dogs must be vaccinated and also need a Bark Social membership or day pass to enter (humans without dogs can get in for free).