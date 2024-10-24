The Statue Saluting January 6 Poopers Has a Permit

A statue that appeared on the National Mall Thursday offers a tongue-in-cheek salute to the Trump fans who rioted at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021:

The installation has a permit, a spokesperson for the National Park Service tells Washingtonian. The permit has contact information blacked out, as is customary for NPS when it shares such documents with the press. One possible clue to who’s behind it: The name listed as the contact for the statue belongs to someone who was a co-producer on 2020’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

The permit also says another statue is due to be installed at Freedom Plaza on October 28:

Join the conversation!