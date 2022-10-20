10 Fun Food Events Around DC

Curious about the history of pie? Join authors Rossi Anastopoulo and Maya-Camille Broussard at Boldfork Books (3064 Mt. Pleasant, St., NW) and learn all about it on Thursday, October 20. The conversation will be moderated by Washington Post writer Becky Krystal. It begins at 7 PM and tickets are $5.

Capitol Hill sandwich destination Fight Club (633 Pennsylvania Ave., SE) will host its delayed grand opening party on Friday, October 21. There will be live music, mezcal tastings, giant sandwiches, and more. The party runs from 7 PM to midnight and tickets are $40.

Copperwood Tavern’s (4021 Campbell Ave., Arlington) fifth annual Shucktoberfest happens this Saturday, October 22. Entry to the oyster celebration, $46, comes with 10 tasting tickets that you can redeem for beer or oysters at any of the vending tents. It runs from 11 AM to 5 PM.

All area Busboys and Poets locations are celebrating Cuba Week through Saturday, October 22. Eat Cuban-inspired dishes, sip on themed cocktails, and check out a variety of events (there’s more info here).

Tanya Maynigo from Craft Kombucha will host a Kombucha 101 class (325 Morse St., NE) on Saturday, October 22. Learn the basics of cultivating this fermented tea from Maynigo, who’s been brewing it for over 20 years. The class runs from 3 to 5 PM and tickets are $50.

Head to the grand opening of the city’s newest ice cream shop, Calypso Ice Cream and Coffee (1730 Trinidad Ave., NE), on Saturday, October 22. From noon to 2 PM, it will give away free frozen treats and caffeinated drinks to everyone who stops by.

Join the Día de los Muertos festivities happening at the Wharf (101 District Square., SW) on Sunday, October 23. From 2 to 5 PM, munch on street food, listen to live music, and drink lots of Modelo at District Pier. Expect a ton of decorations and themed crafts too.

The Ivy City location of Atlas Brewery (2052 West Virginia Ave., NE) will host a book swap on Sunday, October 23. From 1 to 5 PM, you can meet fellow readers and swap titles over a few beers.

Elijah Craig’s Old Fashioned Week runs until Sunday, October 23. Bartenders at some of the city’s top cocktail destinations will serve the cocktail to benefit the restaurant nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation. Silver Lyan, The Roost, and Jack Rose are among those taking part. Find the full list of DC bars here.

Arlington Restaurant week runs through Monday, October 24. Forty restaurants are offering special menus and dining deals; click here to learn more.