Attention, Nats Fans: We Found Your Dream Jobs

You can stop searching for your dream job—we’ve found three.

The Nats have an opening for a part-time racing president for the 2023 season. Now you, too, could potentially run the president’s race along the warning track every fourth inning as George, Thomas, Abe, or Teddy. (Let Teddy win!)

Applicants must be able to embody the persona of the racing president they dress up as, according to the listing. They also need to be between 5 feet and 7 inches tall and 6 feet and 6 inches tall, able to run 200 yards in a 50-pound costume, and—perhaps most importantly—be able to “properly function while wearing a 50-pound costume.” After applying, some applicants will be invited to try out to be a mascot.

The best news of all? Previous mascot experience is preferred, but not required.

If running in a 50-pound, top-heavy costume isn’t your thing, maybe apply to be a Nats ball girl instead. You’d get to make fans’ days by snagging foul balls for them, and maybe even make the highlight reel with some amazing snags.

Or maybe you’re hoping for a job at the stadium that doesn’t require so much activity. The Nats also have an opening for a bullpen cart driver to join its “motorcade.” That means you’d drive relief pitchers from the bullpen to the mound during pitching changes—aka you could have the chance to drive Sean Doolittle to work. Candidates must have a valid driver’s license, 10 years of driving experience, and a stellar driving record.