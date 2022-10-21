Roads in Shaw Will Be Closed This Weekend for Howard’s Homecoming

Going out in Shaw this weekend? Maybe don’t drive—some roads will be closed Friday and Saturday for Howard’s homecoming celebration. It’s the first time the event has been hosted entirely in-person since Covid.

That means no driving or parking on parts of Florida and Georgia avenues, as well as other streets in Shaw, says MPD.

We’ve rounded up the entire list of closures for you below:

No driving on the following streets on Friday and Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from Girard Street to Howard Place

Street from Girard Street to Howard Place Howard Place from Georgia Avenue to 6 th Street

Street Girard Street from Georgia Avenue to 6 th Street

Street Fairmount Street from Georgia Avenue to 6th Street

No parking on the following streets on Saturday from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street

Street from W Street to Fairmont Street Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue

7 th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street

Street from Florida Avenue to S Street Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4 th Street

Street 6 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street

Street from Florida Avenue to U Street 5 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street

Street from Florida Avenue to U Street 4 th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive

Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place

No parking on the following street on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

8th Street from Barry Place to V Street

No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

6 th Street from W Street to Fairmont Street

Street from W Street to Fairmont Street Georgia Avenue from Columbia Road to Florida Avenue

7 th Street from Florida Avenue to S Street

Street from Florida Avenue to S Street Florida Avenue from Georgia Avenue to 4 th Street

Street 6 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street

Street from Florida Avenue to U Street 5 th Street from Florida Avenue to U Street

Street from Florida Avenue to U Street 4 th Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive

Street from Florida Avenue to McMillan Drive 5th Street from McMillan Drive to Hobart Place

No driving on the following streets on Saturday from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

8 th Street between Barry Place and V Street

Street between Barry Place and V Street Barry Place from Sherman Avenue to Georgia Avenue

