MAP: Road Closures for the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon

The St. Jude Rock ’n’ Roll Half Marathon is back in DC this Saturday and so are its road closures. If you’re looking to get in or out of the downtown perimeter on Saturday morning, we suggest you Metro.

Here is a combined map of the road closures announced by both Metro PD and the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K:

Here is a list of the road closures that both Metro PD and Rock ‘n’ Roll DC announced, with some closing as early as 6 PM Friday evening:

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 PM on Friday, March 14, to 6 PM on Saturday, March 15:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW

4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Madison Drive from 3rd Street to 4th Street, NW (closed to 8 PM on Saturday)

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 3 AM to noon on Saturday, March 15:

Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6 AM to noon on Saturday, March 15:

Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW

10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW

1800 block of C Street, NW

E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW

19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW

I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW

Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW

Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW

Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW

Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW

5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW

Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW

North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW

K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW

4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW

E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW

6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 AM to 10 AM on Saturday, March 15:

Virginia Avenue from Constitution Avenue to 21st Street, NW

23rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Lincoln Memorial Circle, NW

Lincoln Memorial Circle from 23rd Street to Potomac Parkway, NW

Arlington Memorial Bridge from Lincoln Memorial Circle to Arlington Memorial Circle

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 AM to 10:30 AM on Saturday, March 15:

Ohio Drive from 23rd Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 AM to 11 AM on Saturday, March 15:

Virginia Avenue from 27th Street to Rock Creek Parkway, NW

These roads will be closed to vehicle traffic from 7 AM to 11:30 AM on Saturday, March 15:

Rock Creek Parkway from Ohio Drive to Shoreham Drive, NW

Shoreham Drive from Rock Creek Parkway to Calvert Street, NW

Potomac Freeway from Rock Creek Parkway to 27th Street, NW (closed to 11:15 AM)

For more information on parking restrictions, updates on road closures, or the race itself visit the Metro Police website or the Rock ’n’ Roll website.