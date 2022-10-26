Hirshhorn’s Yayoi Kusama Exhibition Will Stay Open Through the Spring

If you haven’t had a chance to visit “One With Eternity: Yayoi Kusama in the Hirshhorn Collection,” you’re in luck: The Hirshhorn Museum announced today that the exhibition will remain open through spring 2023, instead of closing in November as originally scheduled. In addition to the extension, the museum will offer tickets that can be reserved online a day in advance, beginning on November 9.

Currently, snagging a ticket means heading to the museum’s plaza for same-day passes on a first-come, first-serve basis. Now art enthusiasts can plan their visit ahead of time, guaranteeing an opportunity to see the exhibition prior to arrival. Individuals can reserve up to two timed-entry passes, starting at noon each day.

Same-day passes will no longer be available in person starting on November 7. The exhibition will also be closed from November 7 to November 9 for maintenance.

Extending the exhibit will allow even more visitors to experience Kusama’s work: More than 140,000 people have already explored the immersive Infinity Mirror Rooms.

The Japanese contemporary artist’s expansive installation was originally set to open in April 2020, but the pandemic delayed the unveiling. “It sat waiting for its audience for almost two years,” says Kate Gibbs, the Hirshhorn’s Director of Communications and Marketing. “Now that our exhibition schedule has settled, we’re able to share with more people.”