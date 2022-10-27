9 Fun Food Events Around DC

Cork Wine Bar and Market (1805 14th St., NW) is hosting a sherry tasting on Thursday, October 27. Taste a variety of styles of the fortified Spanish wine with De Maison selections. The event runs from 6 to 8 PM; tickets cost $60 and come along with complimentary snacks.

DC Brau will host a party at reopened beer destination Churchkey (1337 14th St., NW) for the 10th anniversary of its On the Wings of Armageddon release. The event takes place on Friday, October 28 at 4 PM. Try the Imperial IPA on draft or in variants from the cask.

There are a variety of Halloween-themed events at Metrobar (640 Rhode Island Ave., NE) on Saturday, October 29. Check out DJ sets, tastings and specials from local distilleries, and a huge costume contest at 9 PM. The free event runs from 7 to 11:30 PM.

Head to Mexican restaurant Urbano (2985 District Ave., Fairfax) in the Mosaic District on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30 for a variety of Dia de los Muertos and Halloween-themed brunch dishes and activities. For the kids, there will be professional face painting from noon to 2:30 PM, along with specialty cocktails for adults. Brunch hours run from 11 AM to 3 PM.

Hook Hall (3400 Georgia Ave., NW) will feature Lucha Libre wrestlers, DJs, imported beer, and Mexican snacks on Saturday, October 29 and Sunday, October 30th. Shows on Saturday start at 2 PM and 7 PM, and on Sunday at 2 PM. General admission tickets cost $25.

Head to a kid-friendly chocolate class at JCrafts by Chabad (14803-D Southlawn Ln., Rockville) on Sunday, October 30. Participants will follow the production cycle of a bar of chocolate and make and munch on chocolate-covered pretzels. The class runs from 1 to 2:15 PM and tickets cost $17.

Brightwood Park cidery Anxo (711 Kennedy St., NW) hosts its Happy Trees Harvest Festival on Sunday, October 30. In addition to food and drink specials, there will be a burger pop-up, a foraged goods market, and a dog costume contest. Don’t miss out on the mulled cider and live apple pressings. The event runs from noon to 5 PM.

Check out a wine-and-candy pairing event at District Winery (385 Water St., SE) on Sunday, October 30 and Monday, October 31. In addition to six pairings for sweets like caramel popcorn and candy corn, attendees will also get a behind-the-scenes tour of the functioning winery. Tickets cost $50.

Downtown DC’s Imperfecto (1124 23rd St., NW) will host another installment of its Women’s Wine on Wednesday series on Wednesday, November 2 . Join sommelier Raquel Ortega for a dinner in which she pairs seven wines with chef Enrique Limardo’s modern Latin American creations. The dinner starts at 6:30 PM and tickets cost $190.